Former World Champion could sign with AEW despite strong rumors about WWE debut under Triple H's regime

Reports have emerged that Jay White has interest from AEW and WWE as he nears the end of his deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Fightful Select reports that Jay White's current deal with NJPW is set to expire "relatively soon". He is expected to leave when his deal is up by those in the company. From sources within the company, the report alleges that both AEW and WWE have taken an interest in the Switchblade.

WWE sources are also said to be confident that they can sign him. But it was stressed that this was not official as there can be no talks until he has finished up with New Japan. There is no guarantee that he will even leave NJPW.

White is currently booked for a "loser leaves Japan" match against Hikuleo in February. Ironically, Hikuleo is also reportedly under interest from WWE.

Fightful further indicates that those on the NJPW roster believe the Kiwi wishes to be in the US. He has been the subject of WWE interest for some time, but he has also made appearances for AEW and IMPACT Wrestling in the North American territory.

The report also notes that White was said to have been under contract until 2025, but he later confirmed that the duration was incorrect. Neither NJPW nor Jay White have confirmed this as of yet.

Jay White wrestled for the world title at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Jay White has not long dropped his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Kazuchika Okada. But it was a different case in June 2022, when White defeated Okada for the strap at Dominion.

Later that month, he and Okada were joined by Hangman Page and Adam Cole in a four-way for the title at Forbidden Door. It was also the last time that Cole competed in AEW owing to a concussion he received in the bout.

White pinned the injured Cole to retain the title. But due to the injury, the finish had to be changed.

