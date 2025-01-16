Former wrestling executive reportedly in talks with WWE, present backstage for AEW Dynamite

A top wrestling executive personality was present backstage on AEW Dynamite despite ongoing negotiations reportedly with WWE. The 50-year-old Scott D'Amore attended the AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage tonight.

Scott worked as TNA's Head of Creative for many years. However, his contract was terminated by the Anthem Sports and Entertainment group in February 2024. He recently launched his own promotion, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, in August last year. Previously when AEW and TNA were allied together during the pandemic, he and AEW President Tony Khan worked closely.

The former President of Impact Wrestling was recently in talks with WWE. It was recently reported that the 50-year-old star was discussing a potential role with the global sports entertainment juggernaut. While he may not be working backstage at RAW and SmackDown alongside Triple H, there is a good chance that he could work with Shawn Michaels on NXT.

While Scott D'Amore is allegedly working on his position in the Stamford-based promotion, he was backstage at AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage tonight. His appearance on WWE's rival promotion begs the question if his deal with the Triple H-led promotion was falling apart.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan offers the 50-year-old a role in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

