Former WWE champion reportedly working in a new role in AEW

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 13, 2025 16:56 GMT
WWE star working in AEW
Former WWE star working in AEW [Images via WWE.com and AEW's X]

A former WWE champion has been working in a backstage role in AEW for the past few months. Reports have indicated that Tony Nese has been involved with All Elite Wrestling as a coach and producer.

The 40-year-old is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and made his debut in the Stamford-based promotion in 2016, during the company's Cruiserweight Classic tournament. During his tenure with the company, Nese worked in the undercard as a cruiserweight in several storylines. However, in 2021, The Premier Athlete was released from the company and made his AEW debut the same year.

Now, according to Fightful Select, Nese has been working with All Elite Wrestling as a coach for the show. As per the report, the 40-year-old was listed as an agent and coach for last week's episode of Collision.

Tony Nese joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021. Since then, he has competed in several matches on Dynamite and Collision. More recently, Nese has been working as an on-screen talent in Ring of Honor as well.

Tony Nese competed on ROH Supercard of Honor amid an AEW hiatus

Tony Nese has been on a hiatus from All Elite Wrestling since March this year. His last match on AEW TV was on the March 5 episode Collision, where he teamed up with Arya Daivari against The Outrunners. However, the 40-year-old recently competed at the ROH Supercard of Honor event.

On 11 July 2025, Nese competed at the Zero Hour of the ROH Supercard of Honor in Arlington, Texas. He teamed up with his long-time partner, Arya Daivari, to take on Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich.

While Nese and Daivari gave a tough fight, The Von Erichs emerged victorious in the match. It was The Premier Athlete's most recent clash in professional wrestling.

