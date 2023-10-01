Former WWE name was reportedly backstage on AEW Collision this week

A talented superstar on the independent wrestling circuit who also had a stint on AEW Dark Elevation and WWE NXT was reportedly present on AEW Collision this week.

The indie wrestler in question is Vinny Pacifico. Vinny barged onto the wrestling scene back in 2014 and has experience of over 9 years on several independent promotions. Pacifico has competed in some famous indie promotions like Major League Wrestling, Warriors of Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Magic, and so on in his veteran wrestling career.

He also has PWM Junior Heavyweight Championship and WOW NO Limits Championship victories in his 9-year-long career. Furthermore, Pacifico also performed on WWE's developmental brand, NXT, and AEW Dark Elevation earlier this year, where he had a major match against Wardlow.

Meanwhile, a recent report by Fightful Select revealed that he was backstage on AEW Collision this week but did not appear on TV for any program.

Here is what the report stated:

"Fightful has confirmed that indie wrestler Vinny Pacifico was at tonight's show, though we haven't learned he will be used in any capacity. As of 10:30 ET, he hadn't appeared in any matches or anything of the sort."

Vinny Pacifico has wrestled on both WWE and AEW

Vinny Pacifico is fairly young right now and seems to have a bright future ahead. The Fightful report also mentioned how Vinny has the experience of performing at WWE NXT tapings back in 2021 and also Ring of Honor and NJPW along with AEW Dark Elevation.

"Vinny made headlines recently via procuring sponsorships from Bang Energy, and then G Fuel. Pacifico recently wrestled at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Philadelphia show. He worked two sets of AEW shows earlier this year, in addition to one in 2020. He also wrestled an NXT taping in 2021, and five ROH tapings in 2019," the report stated.

Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for the young talent and whether fans will see him on AEW TV very soon after the reports of him being present there this week.

