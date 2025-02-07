Former WWE name spotted backstage on AEW Dynamite after quitting company - Reports

A former WWE talent was reportedly spotted backstage at AEW Dynamite after departing from the Stamford-based promotion. Samantha Irvin, who served as an announcer in WWE for over three years, left the global sports entertainment giant in October 2024. Many speculate that she may become All Elite in the future and join her fiancé Ricochet in AEW.

AEW Dynamite was a highly praised show this week after the episode featured great matches and progressed stories. One of the top matches was between Ricochet and Swerve Strickland. Both stars have developed a rivalry over the past few weeks and finally faced each other on Dynamite. After a hard-fought battle, the One and Only emerged victorious against the Realest star to end the show.

According to PWInsider, Samantha Irvin was seen backstage in Atlanta, where she was in support of Ricochet. The report also stated that she was present on the Jericho Cruise 2025, where her fiancé also wrestled. This wasn't the first time the former WWE announcer was spotted in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Trending

Ricochet talks about ex-WWE name Samantha Irvin's potential move

Fans have speculated that Samantha would sign with AEW right after she announced her departure from the Stamford-based promotion. However, that doesn't appear to be the case.

While speaking on Casual Conversations with the Classic, Ricochet stated that Irvin will not join AEW because she no longer likes to announce names.

"Probably not. I would say no... I wouldn't even want her to do that. I think she just doesn't want to be a ring announcer at all. Any type of announcing, whether it's boxing, UFC, NFL, or baseball, she doesn't want to announce the people's names, she doesn't... 'And here from Lexington, Kentucky!' She doesn't want to do that specific act," he said.

It will be interesting to see when fans will witness the couple in AEW in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback