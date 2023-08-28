Former WWE RAW Women's Champion reportedly open to working with AEW

AEW All In, taking place in Wembley Stadium, London, on August 27, 2023, will etch its name in the record books as one of the biggest professional wrestling events ever. During the pay-per-view, former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone (known as Sasha Banks in WWE) was seen in attendance, which resulted in suspicion that she could be joining All Elite Wrestling.

Expand Tweet

Per Fightful Select, there have been conversations between Mercedes Mone and the Jacksonville-based promotion, and she was open to appearing for AEW. It was also reported that a source showed heavy optimism about her working with All Elite Wrestling, while another said the partnership was already in the works.

Mercedes Mone made her last appearance in WWE in May 2022 when she walked out of RAW along with her tag team partner Trinity Fatu (Naomi) due to creative disputes with the Stamford-based promotion.

After parting ways with WWE, Mercedes Mone went to work with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, while Fatu joined IMPACT Wrestling and is the current IMPACT Knockouts World Champion.