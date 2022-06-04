Reported update on former WWE star's status after debut in Tony Khan's promotion

After his surprise AEW debut last month, there has now been an update on former WWE Superstar Johnny Elite's status in the company.

Elite recently made his debut as the 'Joker' entrant of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament against Samoa Joe. He was unable to make an impact on his debut, losing to the eventual runner-up. Since then, Elite has defeated Marc Quen on an episode of Dark and was unsuccessful against Miro on the latest episode of Dynamite.

There has now been an update on the former John Morrison's contract situation. According to Fightful Select, Johnny Elite has not signed a full-time deal with the promotion, opting to go for a more lenient schedule. The report goes on to state that AEW themselves have confirmed Elite's contractual status to Fightful.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

For AEW’s LA debut, hometown hero Johnny has signed an open contract to fight anyone in

Who will he face on Dynamite on TBS

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT tonight? After earning his first @AEW win last weekend #JohnnyElite returns to #AEWDynamite tonight aiming to work his way to the top!For AEW’s LA debut, hometown hero Johnny has signed an open contract to fight anyone in @AEW Who will he face on Dynamite on TBS@ 8pm ET/7pm CT tonight? After earning his first @AEW win last weekend #JohnnyElite returns to #AEWDynamite tonight aiming to work his way to the top!For AEW’s LA debut, hometown hero Johnny has signed an open contract to fight anyone in @AEW!Who will he face on Dynamite on TBS@ 8pm ET/7pm CT tonight? https://t.co/odBJd4pE29

Since being released by WWE in November last year, the former John Morrison has worked dates for GCW and AAA.

Johnny Elite has won several titles in WWE and other promotions

Story continues below ad

Despite not making his stay permanent in All Elite Wrestling, Elite is a wrestler who carries a significant pedigree in the business.

Johnny Elite has had a successful career in several promotions as he has garnered significant accolades. Elite has had six tag team, and three Intercontinental Title reigns in WWE, alongside being world champion in promotions like AAA, Lucha Underground, and IMPACT Wrestling.

John Morrison @TheRealMorrison I have signed with ConfirmedI have signed with @WWE - I’ve never been as good at anything as I am at wrestling & I can’t wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business Confirmed ✅ I have signed with @WWE - I’ve never been as good at anything as I am at wrestling & I can’t wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business‼️

Before his release from WWE, the former John Morrison teamed up with The Miz to take on Bad Bunny and Damian Priest in an acclaimed WrestleMania clash in 2021.

Story continues below ad

Johnny was released last year, which led to his return to the independent circuit, where he first challenged El Hijo Del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship. He has also been victorious against former AEW stars Joey Janela and Jack Evans in GCW and PROGRESS respectively.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Elite in AEW and who he will face next in the promotion.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far