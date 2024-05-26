Former WWE star in town ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2024 - Reports

Reports have just revealed that a former WWE Superstar is in Las Vegas ahead of AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view happening tomorrow night. This would be Juice Robinson (FKA CJ Parker).

Robinson, who is affiliated with Bullet Club Gold, has been out of action since November, as he was attacked by MJF during the champion's feud with Jay White heading into Full Gear. He was written off television due to a back injury that reportedly needed surgery. He has not been seen since.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Juice Robinson has been spotted in Las Vegas, where the Double or Nothing pay-per-view will be hosted tomorrow. This has not been a confirmation of his imminent return despite the Bang Bang Gang being in action at the event. He could simply be accompanying his wife, Toni Storm, as she, too, will be in action tomorrow night.

Bullet Club Gold set to defend AEW World Trios titles at Double or Nothing

After becoming the Unified AEW World Trios Champions at Dynasty, the Bang Bang Gang are set to defend their titles for the first time against the recently reunited Death Triangle.

It all started after the champions went after PAC, who was looking for some competition. The numbers were stacked against him, so he brought in his two friends for an even playing field.

This would be the first time Death Triangle has competed as a trio since their run as the AEW World Trios Champions back in early 2023. This match for the titles is set to take place tomorrow night at Double or Nothing.

Expand Tweet

After dethroning the longest-reigning Trios Champions in The Acclaimed, all momentum is on Bullet Club's side as they look to defeat another major trio in their run to become one of the most dominant factions in the promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback