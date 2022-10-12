Former WWE Superstar Renee Paquette appears to be in Canada amid rumors of AEW debut

Renee Paquette appears to be in Toronto, Canada, ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite. In doing so, she has teased the possibility of her AEW debut.

Paquette previously worked as an interviewer and commentator in WWE before leaving the company in 2020. A recent report from SEScoops has suggested that she is set to sign with All Elite Wrestling to be closer to her husband, Jon Moxley.

Married to the current AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, Paquette took to Twitter to tweet out a short message referencing Toronto and the neon heart signs in the city.

"Toronto- what’s with all the neon heart signs in the windows? Does it represent something?" wrote Paquette.

AEW is set to host its first show in Canada tonight. The show will feature the likes of Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and other big names.

She left WWE back in 2020 to focus on her life outside of professional wrestling. Meanwhile, Paquette also started her own podcast, The Sessions, where she has interviewed numerous guests, including her husband, Swerve Strickland, and other superstars.

WWE reportedly tried to bring back Renee Paquette

Renee Paquette was a prominent figure in WWE and is quite popular within the WWE Universe, courtesy of her incredible work.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer via Sports Illustrated, WWE tried to bring the former Renee Young back to the company. However, she turned down the deal.

Meltzer noted that the deal was seemingly offered before WWE made their recent notable changes to the commentary team.

"WWE had contacted her to return as it shook up its announcing teams this past week for the new television season, which started Friday night. When she turned down the offer, those in WWE had noted that they believed she was headed to AEW," Dave Meltzer wrote. "Since she left WWE, there had always been some talk of her in AEW as part of the announcing team in some form, mostly because of Moxley. She was generally considered the strongest backstage interviewer in wrestling for years."

It now remains to be seen if another former WWE personality is set to debut in AEW on this week's Dynamite.

