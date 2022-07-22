Another former WWE Superstar reportedly signs with Tony Khan's AEW

WWE has many superstars to AEW, and the promotion has likely picked up yet another one of their recent releases.

The first-ever former WWE Superstar to join AEW was Chris Jericho. The inaugural AEW World Champion inspired several stars to follow him, such as Jon Moxley. The promotion inspired then-retired CM Punk to return to wrestling, and the veteran is currently its World Champion.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, former NXT star Cole Karter (fka Troy Donavan) has signed with AEW. The star recently made his Dynamite debut in a losing effort against Ricky Starks.

The report by Fightful noted that Karter is likely under a "tiered deal." It means he won't be with AEW full-time but will likely make semi-regular appearances on DARK and a few on Dynamite and Rampage.

Claudio Castagnoli is the most recent former WWE Superstar to debut in AEW

Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) was one of the biggest fan favorites in WWE who never enjoyed a major push nor held any of their World Championships. Despite his huge following, the promotion failed to secure his contract, and the star left.

Four months later, the former United States Champion surprised fans after making his debut during AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

While Castagnoli has officially signed with AEW, Karter won't be enjoying the same amount of exposure. However, with a stable as diverse as The Blackpool Combat Club, could Cole Karter impress Tony Khan enough to eventually sign with AEW full-time and be the next stable member?

