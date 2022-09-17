Former WWE Superstar's return status in Tony Khan's AEW looking bleak - reports

AEW's injury list has got some of the biggest names in the company on it, and everyone is eager to get back in the ring. However, for one of them, a return in the near future isn't looking good.

Adam Cole hasn't wrestled since the IWGP Heavyweight Championship match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view against Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, and Hangman Page.

Cole sustained a concussion during the match, which went on top of a torn labrum which he worked through during the Owen Hart Foundation tournament in the lead-up to Double or Nothing.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Adam Cole is opting to not have surgery on his torn labrum. He’s doing therapy for it.



The time frame for his return is based more on the recovery from the concussion.



- WON Adam Cole is opting to not have surgery on his torn labrum. He’s doing therapy for it. The time frame for his return is based more on the recovery from the concussion.- WON https://t.co/OZPaR0XPfw

Adam Cole has a legion of fans who would love to see him back in the ring, however, according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, an in-ring return doesn't look possible, even for the Full Gear pay-per-view in November.

"Not that it's a surprise, but also no Adam Cole which tells you the severity of his concussion since that show [Full Gear] is still two months away." (H/T BodySlam.net)

Cole was last seen on the August 3rd edition of Dynamite, where he turned on his long-time friends, The Young Bucks, along with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Adam Cole will be without reDRagon when he returns to AEW

A lot can change in just a short space of time within the wrestling business, as Cole, O'Reilly, and Fish all turned on The Young Bucks on August 3rd. However, by September 3rd, The Undisputed Elite looked very different.

Adam Cole's long-time friend Kyle O'Reilly is also on the injured list, as he has recently undergone neck fusion surgery. Fellow AEW roster member Trent Beretta underwent a similar surgery in 2021. If his recovery time is anything to go by, O'Reilly will be on the shelf for a very long time.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28



Really hoping he has a speedy recovery, Kyle O’Reilly recently had neck surgery and had to get a neck fusion.Really hoping he has a speedy recovery, Kyle O’Reilly recently had neck surgery and had to get a neck fusion. Really hoping he has a speedy recovery, 🙏 https://t.co/BxyoSStbeM

Bobby Fish is no longer with the company as his contract expired at the end of August 2022. There were talks to possibly extend his contract, however, those talks broke down and Fish was allowed to leave AEW as a free agent.

Will you miss seeing The Undisputed Elite in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far