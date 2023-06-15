Former WWE talent hired by AEW - Reports

AEW has reportedly signed another name to its growing personnel. According to a recent report, the promotion has picked up former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star, Kevin Matthews.

Matthews notably appeared in WWE on one occasion back in 2005, where he and Nick Berk unsuccessfully faced MNM. The star is likely most recognizable for his 2017–2019 tenure with IMPACT Wrestling, where he even faced Santana and Ortiz.

According to a recent PWInsider report, Kevin Matthews has officially signed with AEW after appearing backstage at June 14th's episode of Dynamite. At this stage, his exact role is still undisclosed, but PWInsider reports that he'll likely work in a backstage role.

Tony Khan seems to be signing new names who will likely work with All Elite Wrestling's new Saturday show, Collision. It remains to be seen where Matthews will end up, but he'll likely bring decades of experience into the promotion to hopefully assist with production.

AEW has also allegedly signed IMPACT Wrestling veteran, Jimmy Jacobs

Jacobs is a veteran of the industry and has spent the past few years within IMPACT Wrestling's creative team. Prior to this, between 2015 and 2017, the star was signed to WWE but was surprisingly fired after taking pictures with members of The Bullet Club.

According to Dave Meltzer, Jimmy Jacobs has officially left IMPACT Wrestling and is now signed to All Elite Wrestling. Fightful reported the star's backstage presence during this week's Dynamite, and it now seems that he was there to finalize his deal with the promotion.

🤘RoCktHiS_mIkE🤘 @RockthisM Jimmy Jacobs who got fired from WWE because of this photo is now a producer for AEW. Jimmy Jacobs who got fired from WWE because of this photo is now a producer for AEW. https://t.co/1tteQaAwNf

Jacobs is notably friends with The Young Bucks, so the chances of him working on the CM Punk-centered Collision show might be slim. It remains to be seen where he'll be working at the end of the day, and if he'll have an on-screen presence of any kind.

