Future of TNT title once AEW Dynamite shifts to TBS possibly revealed- Reports

According to recent reports, fans don't have too much to worry about when it comes to the future of the AEW TNT title.

AEW President Tony Khan recently announced that AEW Dynamite will move to TBS in January 2022. There were a lot of questions about the move. One of the major worries among the fans was what would happen to the AEW TNT title.

The AEW TNT Championship is the mid-card title for the company and has led to several amazing bouts. Be it Brodie Lee, Cody Rhodes or Darby Allin, whoever has held the title, has helped add to its reputation through repeated amazing performances.

Since the TNT title was named after the AEW's broadcasting partner, fans were worried that the title would need to be changed once they moved to TBS.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the title won't be getting a name change:

“The TNT Title will be staying, so will be named the TNT Title on TBS. Obviously things can change, but I was told yeah, they’re gonna keep the TNT Championship.”

Meltzer noted that while there were no plans regarding changing the title, things could always change by January when AEW Dynamite is supposed to move to TBS.

‘AEW: Dynamite’ Shifting To TBS in 2022 As All Elite Wrestling Franchise Expands https://t.co/DVP8wv9MD7 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 19, 2021

AEW TNT Championship to be defended at Double or Nothing

Miro has a busy few days ahead of him at the moment. The new AEW TNT Champion will be putting his title on the line during the Friday Night Dynamite episode this coming week. Dante Martin will be challenging Miro for the title in a match that Miro is expected to dominate.

Miro is expected to retain his title in the match and will be defending his title against Lance Archer only two days after that, at AEW Double or Nothing.

The feud between Archer and Miro is already quite hyped up. Archer was one of the original competitors for the TNT title but lost out to Cody Rhodes when they competed against each other. He will look to make up for that loss at AEW Double or Nothing.