Heartbreaking update on 42-year-old star's AEW future; no return in sight - Reports

A massive star has not been seen on AEW TV for a while. New details have come to light regarding his potential future in the company.

Kota Ibushi made a name for himself in NJPW. He is known for his explosive style of wrestling. After spending several years in Japan, Ibushi signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2023. However, shortly after joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, he suffered an injury at Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2024.

The abovementioned injury forced Ibushi to undergo surgery. He has since recovered and has even returned to the ring in Japan. However, the 42-year-old has yet to show up on the Jacksonville-based promotion's programming.

On Fightful's AEW Dynamite Post-Show, Sean Ross Sapp said that Kota Ibushi isn't the same athlete he once was.

“Ibushi’s just been around. But listen, man, if you saw Kota Ibushi—and I tried to warn people when he got signed—I was like, ‘This is not the same Kota Ibushi.’ He’s not the same guy anymore."

Sapp added that the fact that All Elite Wrestling had not mentioned Ibushi once, even though he had been active in Japan, could mean that his run with the company might be over.

“The fact that he has been wrestling matches in Japan for the last six, seven months and they haven’t even mentioned him on AEW TV, I think, speaks volumes.” [H/T: Ringside News]

AEW star Kenny Omega wants to reunite with Kota Ibushi

It's no secret that Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi are very close in real life. They have been friends for several years and are known as The Golden Lovers on TV. Omega returned to in-ring action at Wrestle Dynasty 2025 after taking a year off due to diverticulitis.

During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, Kenny Omega said that Kota Ibushi was the only one who practiced with him during his hiatus. He also wanted to reunite The Golden Lovers.

“For the past year, the only wrestler who supported me and practiced with me was Kota Ibushi. Since we live in different countries, I've done most of it alone but thanks to Ibushi (...) I got my final confidence back. I want to reunite Golden Lovers in Japan, America, or anywhere else.” [H/T: Tokyo Sports]

It will be interesting to see if Kota Ibushi will return to AEW to combine forces with Omega again.

