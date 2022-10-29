Huge AEW plans for Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' return reportedly in place

This past Wednesday night on Dynamite, AEW aired a cryptic video featuring Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

The Elite has been absent from television since their alleged backstage brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel at All Out 2022. They were suspended from the company following the altercation.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were backstage on this week's Dynamite. Moreover, their return match is seemingly being planned for Full Gear on November 19, 2022.

Omega and The Young Bucks could challenge for the AEW World Trios Championship at the company's final pay-per-view of the year. The trio won the belts at All Out 2022 by beating Dark Order and Hangman Adam Page.

However, following the skirmish, they were forced to vacate the titles, much like Punk, who was forced to relinquish the AEW World Championship.

Death Triangle won the trios titles in the absence of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

In the absence of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, Death Triangle competed for the vacant AEW World Trios Championship on the September 7 episode of Dynamite. They squared off with Best Friends to crown the new champions.

The team of PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo defeated Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta to win the belts. Since then, they have defended their titles against Dark Order and were recently victorious against Best Friends in a rematch.

By winning the trios titles, PAC also became the first-ever double champion in AEW. He held the AEW All-Atlantic Championship and the six-man belt simultaneously. However, after six successful title defenses, the star lost the championship to Orange Cassidy on a recent episode of Dynamite.

It now remains to be seen if The Elite will challenge for the trios titles upon their rumored comeback.

