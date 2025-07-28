  • home icon
  • Huge update on absent star's status; he last wrestled 18 months ago in AEW - Reports

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Jul 28, 2025 19:33 GMT
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite [Image Credit: All Elite Wrestling's X]

An AEW star has been out of action for the past 18 months despite being under contract with the company. A new report has emerged regarding the status of the talent with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ortiz has been absent from AEW programming since January 2024. In his last appearance on TV 18 months ago, he teamed up with Eddie Kingston to take on the Blackpool Combat Club on the January 20, 2024, episode of Collision. For a while, he has been a point of discussion among fans over his absence from the company despite being medically cleared.

During Fightful Select's weekly Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that the 33-year-old is still signed to All Elite Wrestling, but Tony Khan is just not using him on TV. Sapp stated that Ortiz is medically cleared and has had no injury-related issues. The pro-wrestling journalist noted that Ortiz has wrestled only three matches in the past year, and he is still being paid by the promotion, which makes this deal extraordinary.

also-read-trending Trending

During his last match in AEW, Ortiz suffered a torn pectoral muscle. He had to be sidelined for a while, and the company has not brought him back since then. But interestingly, he has been active on the independent circuit. The former TNA World Tag Team Champion has wrestled for various promotions like PWJ and Top Tier Mayday over the past few months. With that said, only time will tell when the 33-year-old will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion down the line.

Ortiz recently hinted at his AEW return

While Ortiz has been away from the Jacksonville-based promotion for a year, he has been active on social media. The 33-year-old star recently hinted at a comeback in a post on X by responding to a fan who urged Tony Khan to bring him back to the company.

The veteran simply said that it would be "cool" if Khan brought him back to the programming. While this message was short and simple, it indicates that Ortiz is interested in making a return. However, the lack of potential creative direction is blocking his comeback to the company.

"That would be cool...." he said.

Check out Ortiz's X post below:

It will be interesting to see if the AEW President will take any action over this ongoing buzz among fans to bring back Ortiz.

