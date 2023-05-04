Huge update on canceled AEW shows - reports

Fans of AEW's YouTube shows, Dark and Dark: Elevation, are in for some bad news as tapings have reportedly been seized for the time being.

Dark launched in October 2019, with Dark: Elevation premiering in March 2021. The shows were primarily used to showcase up-and-coming and lesser-known wrestlers on the roster and drive forward certain storylines.

Although the platforms were seen as largely irrelevant in regards to what occurs on the promotion's television programs, some of the company's biggest names have appeared on them. Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and The Young Bucks have all competed on Dark.

According to Andrew Zarian of Wrestling Observer, AEW has stopped recording the shows partly because the company signed a new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to launch a new Saturday TV show.

The journalist also mentioned that the Ring of Honor tapings will continue until further notice.

Big stars set to headline AEW Collision

According to reports, AEW's new Saturday show, Collision, is set to launch in June this year and will boast a who's who of major names on the promotion's roster.

The general consensus is that CM Punk will be the show's main attraction and that another top star will return/debut alongside him. It has also been rumored that Chris Jericho and FTR will also appear on the show.

Given the company's incredibly large roster of talented wrestlers, it is suspected that a brand split will be put in place, similar to WWE's system, with RAW and SmackDown comprising different personnel.

This will also help keep people who may not be fond of working together separate. Specifically, it has been noted that CM Punk and The Elite will be kept as far apart from each other as possible.

Whether all of this comes to fruition is yet to be seen. Nonetheless, fans will be eagerly anticipating the next update on this matter.

