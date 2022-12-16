Huge update on whether Sasha Banks held talks with AEW following alleged WWE release

According to a new report, Sasha Banks and WWE agreed to her release months ago, but has she spoken to AEW about a future appearance?

Banks has been the center of speculation ever since she walked out of WWE in May. The former Tag Team Champion's next steps have been unknown for half a year, but she's been linked to AEW and Stardom by hopeful fans. However, it was recently reported that she will be making an appearance at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January.

The report left questions about her immediate future in wrestling, whether she was signed by WWE or a free agent. But Fightful Select has now reported that her departure was agreed upon months ago and the NJPW deal is a "go". The agreement is said to have been in place as far back as the last week of November.

Fightful further reports that those familiar with the deal have said that there has been no word on any talks between AEW and Sasha Banks yet. It is stated that it "doesn't mean it isn't happening".

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy I'm still "I'll believe when I see it" when it comes to Sasha Banks in #AEW . But Tony booking a tag match with a mystery partner A MONTH OUT is pretty sus. I'm still "I'll believe when I see it" when it comes to Sasha Banks in #AEW. But Tony booking a tag match with a mystery partner A MONTH OUT is pretty sus. https://t.co/34idFtOJsU

AEW and NJPW have forged their own working relationship this past year. They promoted the Forbidden Door event together in June and regularly share talent. Kenny Omega is currently scheduled to face Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17, the same event Banks is set to appear at.

AEW star CM Punk shared a brief interaction with Sasha Banks recently

✨Melissa✨ @melissal216 Sasha saying “it’s clobbering time” and her reaction to when Bayley mentioned Punk being on the live chat is so cute omg Sasha saying “it’s clobbering time” and her reaction to when Bayley mentioned Punk being on the live chat is so cute omg https://t.co/wM3Wl0wblY

Another star under considerable speculation, CM Punk, shared a rare social media interaction with the Legit Boss this week. He has not been seen in a wrestling capacity since September after his involvement in the 'Brawl Out' incident.

Punk has remained relatively quiet since All Out, aside from the occasional Instagram story and his commentary for Cage Fury Fighting. But he still made the time to pop in and check on Bayley and Sasha as they hosted an Instagram Live.

Punk wrote in the comments, "HELLO DUDES. Just sending love. Gotta eat breakfast. Y'all are cool."

Banks responded with a shocked "OMG." Punk then quipped, "I didn't know there was going to be drinking," with Bayley and Banks drinking whisky and Mezcal respectively. The pair tried to get the Cult of Personality to participate in their stream to no avail.

