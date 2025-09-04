  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Huge Update on WWE Legend's Son's Injury Amid AEW Absence - Reports

Huge Update on WWE Legend's Son's Injury Amid AEW Absence - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 04, 2025 17:25 GMT
Dynamite
This star is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion (source: AEW's X account)

An AEW star has been out of action for a while due to an injury. New details have come to light regarding his injury.

Ad

Colten Gunn is the son of WWE legend Billy Gunn. Colten and his brother, Austin Gunn, have been part of the AEW roster since 2020. They have even formed a faction called Bang Bang Gang with Jay White and Juice Robinson. Colten reached the pinnacle of his career when he won the World Tag Team and Trios Championships in All Elite Wrestling. The Gunns had their eyes set on a second Tag Title reign. However, Colten suffered a legitimate knee injury during The Gunns' $200,000 four-way match on the 17th July episode of Collision. Following this, he was replaced by Juice Robinson in the World Tag Team Title Eliminator tournament.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During a recent Fightful Select Q&A podcast, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp about when Jay White and Colten Gunn would be returning to the ring. The veteran journalist replied that AEW had indicated that Colten won't be out of action for long, since they were giving him time to see if he could be in the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. However, he hasn't made his return yet.

Ad
Ad

How Did Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn Perform in the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament?

In the absence of Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn had to find himself a new tag team partner. With Jay White also out of action due to an injury, Austin's only hope was Juice Robinson.

Despite their limited experience teaming together, the duo managed to perform well in the tournament and reached the semi-final, where they lost to FTR, thereby ending their run in the tournament.

Hence, when Colten Gunn returns from his injury, The Gunns should try to earn one more Tag Title shot.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications