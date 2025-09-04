Huge Update on WWE Legend's Son's Injury Amid AEW Absence - Reports

An AEW star has been out of action for a while due to an injury. New details have come to light regarding his injury.Colten Gunn is the son of WWE legend Billy Gunn. Colten and his brother, Austin Gunn, have been part of the AEW roster since 2020. They have even formed a faction called Bang Bang Gang with Jay White and Juice Robinson. Colten reached the pinnacle of his career when he won the World Tag Team and Trios Championships in All Elite Wrestling. The Gunns had their eyes set on a second Tag Title reign. However, Colten suffered a legitimate knee injury during The Gunns' $200,000 four-way match on the 17th July episode of Collision. Following this, he was replaced by Juice Robinson in the World Tag Team Title Eliminator tournament.During a recent Fightful Select Q&amp;A podcast, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp about when Jay White and Colten Gunn would be returning to the ring. The veteran journalist replied that AEW had indicated that Colten won't be out of action for long, since they were giving him time to see if he could be in the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. However, he hasn't made his return yet.How Did Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn Perform in the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament?In the absence of Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn had to find himself a new tag team partner. With Jay White also out of action due to an injury, Austin's only hope was Juice Robinson.Despite their limited experience teaming together, the duo managed to perform well in the tournament and reached the semi-final, where they lost to FTR, thereby ending their run in the tournament.Hence, when Colten Gunn returns from his injury, The Gunns should try to earn one more Tag Title shot.