Identity of AEW "Forbidden Door" signing may have been confirmed - Reports

Who will step through Tony Khan's "Forbidden Door" this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite?

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, while the All Elite Wrestling talent that he's spoken to do not know who will be debuting with the company on Wednesday, they are all "unanimously speculating" that none other than former NXT Champion Keith Lee will be on Dynamite this week.

Keith Lee's WWE non-compete ended last Wednesday, but fans have been speculating for months about where he might land following his release from the company. Sapp states that while people within All Elite Wrestling weren't sold on Lee coming in initially, that has since changed "optimistically." Will Dynamite be limitless this week? We'll find out soon enough.

Is Keith Lee heading to AEW?

If Keith Lee debuts for All Elite Wrestling this week, it might go down as the biggest week in the life of The Limitless One.

Last Wednesday, Lee's non-compete with WWE expired. Days later, he married Mia Yim, whose WWE non-compete also expired earlier that week. If he ends this seven-day span by debuting on Dynamite, this could be an amazing week for the former NXT star.

FreeLee @RealKeithLee Through Victory... My Chains are Broken.



Time.... has freed me. And now... the Force shall guide me. Through Victory... My Chains are Broken.Time.... has freed me. And now... the Force shall guide me. https://t.co/gSBKg1SV4t

Keith Lee commented on the expiration of his WWE non-compete on social media, using a quote from Star Wars to fuel speculation as to what he might be doing next.

"Through Victory... My Chains are Broken. Time.... has freed me. And now... the Force shall guide me," Keith Lee tweeted.

Will the force guide Lee to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday? Or will it be someone else totally unexpected? Fans will find out soon enough.

Who do you think will debut this Wednesday on Dynamite? Do you think it will be Keith Lee? Or will it be someone else? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

