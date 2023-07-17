Interesting backstage detail about FTR's recent AEW match disclosed - Reports

FTR successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Bullet Club Gold on the July 15, 2023, edition of Collision. An interesting detail about the match has emerged, courtesy of a new report.

Jay White and Juice Robinson defeated FTR in an eliminator match on the July 8, 2023, edition of Collision. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler later faced Bullet Club Gold in a two-out-of-three falls match, this time with the title on the line.

The four men wrestled for over 58 minutes, and the contest nearly finished as a draw. However, the champions were able to pull it out of the bag right at the death. Harwood and Wheeler successfully defended their title in what is being described by many as a match-of-the-year contender.

He also noted that they called a lot of the 58 minute match in the ring.

To go out and wrestle for almost an hour must take a lot of extensive planning and coordination, or so you think. According to Dave Meltzer on the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, FTR and Bullet Club Gold actually called most of the action in the ring and on the fly.

Meltzer stated that Juice Robinson only arrived at the arena four hours before the show went live on TNT. Given that the match opened the show, there was little to no time for the four men to map out what they would do.

FTR and Bullet Club Gold are currently tied in terms of wins. Hence, fans are desperate to see a third bout between the two tandems. When will it take place? Only time will tell.

FTR's next opponents will be determined this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Following Forbidden Door 2023, Tony Khan announced the first-ever Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, designed to determine a fresh challenger for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

This week on Dynamite, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society will take on AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole in the tournament's final.

The winners will face Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the July 29, 2023, edition of Collision. The show is set to take place at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

