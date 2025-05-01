Internal report on AEW plans for All In 2025 main event

A recent report has provided information about the internal plans for AEW All In: Texas main event. The show is still more than three months away, and the main event has yet to be decided.

All In has been the biggest event of the year for AEW since 2023. After two consecutive great shows from London in 2023 and 2024, the show will be live from the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 12, 2025. While the speculations regarding the match card and the main event have been running wild, no matches have been made official for the PPV yet.

Meanwhile, Fightful Select recently provided some internal plans regarding the main event of All In: Texas. The winner of the ongoing Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will challenge the reigning AEW World Champion at the event.

Fightful Select reported, after consulting multiple sources, that the plans regarding both men's and women's Owen Hart Cup winners, along with the potential main event for All In, are being "closely guarded" internally.

The report also stated that it was not confirmed if the secrecy about the main event was being maintained because the creative decision hadn't been made yet, or if the company was keeping it quiet internally for the sake of confidentiality.

The AEW world title matches for All In 2025 will be clear after Double or Nothing

Last night on Dynamite, ''Hangman'' Adam Page secured his spot in the Men's Owen Hart Cup finals after beating Kyle Fletcher. The Cowboy will take on Will Ospreay at Double or Nothing 2025 to determine who will challenge the AEW World Champion at All In: Texas.

On the other hand, Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter will meet in the Women's Owen Hart Cup finals to determine who will challenge for the Women's World Championship on July 12.

Expand Tweet

While Jon Moxley and Toni Storm are the current men's and women's world champions, respectively, it is not yet confirmed if they will be the titleholders heading into All In 2025. Only time will tell what will be the main event for the event at Globe Life Field.

