Former WWE Intercontinental Champion reportedly backstage during AEW Dynamite 

It has been reported that a surprising former WWE star is backstage for AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite is airing for the first time internationally, having crossed the border to Toronto, Canada. Dynamite has already featured the debut of Canadian and former WWE personality Renee Paquette. Paquette was announced as having signed with AEW by Tony Khan ahead of tonight's show.

Fightful Select has now reported that another prominent Canadian and former WWE name is backstage during Dynamite: Jacques Rougeau. He is best known for his time as the Mountie, where he emulated the iconic law enforcement during the 90s. He captured a single Intercontinental and four tag titles during his time with WWE.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley paid tribute to the Mountie during a SmackDown segment years ago, during which he dressed as the former Intercontinental Champion to sneak into the show whilst suspended. When caught, he joked with then-General Manager Bryan Danielson, declaring, "The Mountie always gets his man."

Rougeau has not wrestled since December 2011, when he teamed with JJ Rougeau in victory against Frank the Machine and Kurrgan. Whether or not there is a segment or contest planned for the former WWE star is yet to be known.

