Jim Ross to leave AEW? News on his contract status has been revealed – Reports

Jim Ross is often regarded as one of the greatest commentators in the history of wrestling, and has applied that wealth of skill and experience to his time in AEW since 2019. But could his time with the company be coming to an end.

JR was on hand to call the first-ever AEW event in May 2019, and was a staple of the announce team along with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on Dynamite since the debut episode.

However, his health has worsened over the years to the point where he was moved from Dynamite to Rampage in June 2022, and from there was then moved to just calling the main events of AEW Collision when that show debuted in June 2023.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Jim Ross' future with AEW and revealed that his contract with the company expires in September 2023.

"Jim Ross returned on the 8/5 Collision. He only came out to do the main event of CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks. It was not announced ahead of time he’d be there, nor mentioned during the show until his music played. He’d previously said and told us he was targeting London as a hoped for date for his return but beat that by three weeks. His contract expires in September." [H/T WrestleTalk]

It's unclear whether JR will re-sign with AEW due to his health, but it's safe to say that he has carved out a legacy this late in his career that will be remembered fondly by All Elite Wrestling fans.

Jim Ross will have a sit-down interview next week on AEW Dynamite

One thing that Jim Ross has done during his time with AEW that isn't sitting behind the commentary desk is lead sit-down interviews with members of the roster, which he has done since the company started in 2019.

JR has spoken to a whole host of wrestlers over the years, but next week on AEW Dynamite, he will sit down with someone who has been through a lot in 2023 so far: Kenny Omega.

At the time of writing, Kenny Omega doesn't have an opponent for the upcoming All In event at Wembley Stadium. But if there is one thing that AEW fans know very well, if anyone can get to the bottom of something, it's 'Good ol' JR.'

