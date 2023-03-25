Jon Moxley "appeared to have heat" with a former WWE Champion in AEW - Reports

AEW star Jon Moxley apparently has heat with an ex-WWE Champion on Tony Khan's roster.

CM Punk's recent Instagram post has raised quite a storm in the pro-wrestling community. While the post has now been deleted, it directed his anger at multiple stars, including Jon Moxley.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Moxley and Punk seemingly have heat between them. Punk's post also confirmed that the idea of the Second City Saint losing to the Purveyor of Violence was Moxley's direction.

Further, the report stated that based on statements from those Moxley spoke to after 'Brawl Out,' the BCC member "appeared to have heat" with CM Punk. The report also claimed that Moxley had led a locker room meeting in the days following the incident.

. @Bub3m16 Jon Moxley refusing to lose to Punk is hilarious, man thinks he's Hollywood Hogan. CM Punk has done more for the industry than he ever will. Jon Moxley refusing to lose to Punk is hilarious, man thinks he's Hollywood Hogan. CM Punk has done more for the industry than he ever will. https://t.co/oIkl9jq4cV

Booker T also criticized CM Punk's deleted post towards AEW

With Punk's return to AEW still a mystery, WWE veteran Booker T believes his recent actions may have jeopardized his chances of returning to Tony Khan's roster.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the veteran explained why Punk's post should have been worded differently:

"I don't know if it's a self-destructive choice ... I just think it was a bad take, trying to come back to a company, you know? I mean, I just thought it was a bad take. I just thought it could have been worded a little bit differently. It was just like the first promo could have been worded a little bit differently, right?” Booker T said. [9:08 – 9:26]

You can check out the full video here:

As of now, only time will tell if the Second City Saint will return to the squared circle in the future.

Do you think CM Punk is justified in his actions?

