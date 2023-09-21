Jon Moxley injured after career-threatening spot on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam - Reports

Jon Moxley’s night went from bad to worse after losing his AEW International Championship on Dynamite Grand Slam to Rey Fenix.

Moxley appeared to hit his head on the canvas while his opponent was executing a move. The worst was confirmed by PWInsider.

They claimed that the overwhelming feeling backstage was that Moxley suffered a concussion. While he left the ring on his own accord, the doctors were not thrilled with his condition.

The match between the both men started well with hard-hitting moves. There were kicks and moves off the top rope, which suited Fenix very well.

Towards the end of the match, Fenix hit Moxley with a piledriver for the win and, in the process, became the new AEW International Champion.

What happens now with Jon Moxley will be keenly looked at. He is one of the main stars in AEW. If the injury is severe, it would be a massive blow for Tony Khan.

Khan is reeling after the fallout from the firing of CM Punk, and if another big name in Moxley hits the shelves, then it could be terrible news going forward.

