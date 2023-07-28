Jon Moxley potentially set to break major AEW streak - Reports

AEW star Jon Moxley has been feuding with big names ever since he made his debut in the company. From Chris Jericho to Adam Page, Moxley has fought them all, and if recent reports are to be believed, the former AEW World Champion is set to take on another big name in Orange Cassidy.

Mox and Cassidy have been going at each other ever since the latter got involved in the ROH Death Before Dishonor main event match between Claudio Castagnoli and Pac. That continued at this week’s AEW Dynamite as Moxley ambushed Cassidy after his win over AR Fox. Cassidy returned the favor in the main event as he interfered in the match involving The Blackpool Combat Club.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Moxley is now going to take on Cassidy for his International Championship:

“Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley are going to have a match. We know that, for the International Title. I think that Moxley is going to win the title, because Orange has held it for so long.” [H/T Ringside News]

With Orange Cassidy successfully defending his title for the 27th time this week, a rivalry and a potential match against Moxley might put that streak of his in jeopardy.

Jon Moxley had his wish granted at Blood & Guts

Jon Moxley is a very demented wrestler and will go to any lengths to punish his opponent. So when The Blackpool Combat Club took on The Golden Elite in a Blood & Guts match last week, he finally got his wish granted by Tony Khan, and that was using a bed of nails as a weapon.

In what was one of the most brutal matches in AEW history, The Golden Elite overcame Moxley’s BCC but had to undergo some tough punishment in the process.

Check out a shot of Moxley and the bed of nails here.

After Kota Ibushi made his long-awaited debut in the promotion, he went after Jon and kicked him directly onto the bed of nails. He didnt stop there as he then performed a moonsault with Moxley still on the bed of nails in what was a very uncomfortable sight.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023