Jon Moxley pushing for top free agent's AEW signing - Reports

A former IMPACT Wrestling star, who recently departed the promotion, could sign with AEW on the recommendation by Jon Moxley, per a new report.

The name in question is former IMPACT World Champion Sami Callihan. As per the latest report by Fightful Select, Callihan is now a free agent after his deal with the Nashville-based company expired. Some top talents in AEW, including Callihan's long-time friend, Jon Moxley, are also pushing for him to be hired by the Tony Khan-led promotion.

"After years with IMPACT Wrestling, Callihan is now gone from the company in which he became a world champion. We’re told there doesn’t appear to be any ill will from either side, but a deal was not reached, and Callihan left."

The report added that Sami Callihan's name had also been discussed for a producer role in other companies because of his success in Pro Wrestling Revolver.

"Callihan has people pushing for him within All Elite Wrestling, namely Jon Moxley, who has long maintained a great relationship with Callihan. We’ve heard Sami’s name tossed around in producer roles for other companies as well, as he’s met success running Pro Wrestling Revolver as well. We’ll be speaking with Sami this week."

It will be interesting to see what's next for the 36-year-old. Will he join Jon Moxley in AEW? Only time will tell.