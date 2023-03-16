Jon Moxley reportedly unhappy with AEW for pulling him from major event

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley likes to keep himself busy by working a number of smaller independent dates during his time off, but it seems like he isn't happy about the fact that he has been pulled from one of Europe's biggest annual shows.

Irish promotion Over The Top Wrestling is set to host their seventh annual Scrappermania event over St. Patrick's Day weekend. Moxley was set to be the featured attraction taking on former WWE Superstar Trent Seven.

However, AEW announced that their first "House Rules" show would be taking place on March 18th in Troy, Ohio, Moxley's home state. Aiming to pull in a big audience for their first house show, All Elite Wrestling booked the former World Champion for the show, forcing him to be pulled out of his date with OTT.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, Moxley was apparently not happy about being double booked over St. Patrick's Day weekend, with AEW using him as the featured star for their first house show.

“They very much wanted all of the big stars there, or at least the biggest stars they could get who would do it. There was obviously the problem where Jon Moxley was double booked, and they made him do the house show, which he was not happy about. So they want to sell tickets for these house shows, and they want to have something resembling a house show business. This is the first one, and I guess we’ll see how it does." (H/T Cultaholic)

Moxley hasn't had any "luck of the Irish" when it comes to being booked by OTT, as he was originally booked to appear at the original Scrappermania VI event in 2020. However, that show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AEW has sent two major stars to fill in for Jon Moxley

All Elite Wrestling clearly needed to make up for the fact that they essentially pulled OTT's biggest draw from their biggest show of the year, so they decided to send not one, but two of their most popular stars to Scrappermania VII.

It was announced that both Eddie Kingston and PAC will be appearing in Jon Moxley's place. PAC will face former WWE Superstar Big Damo on March 17th, while Kingston will face Man Like DeReiss on the same night.

The following night, it will be Kingston's turn to face Big Damo, while PAC will be involved in a four-way match featuring teenage prodigy Leon Slater, current RevPro British Crusierweight Champion Robbie X, and former ROH World Champion Davey Richards.

Eddie Kingston has also agreed to appear at the "Show after Mania" event in Belfast on March 19th, that will also feature former WWE Superstar Santino Marella.

