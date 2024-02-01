Kazuchika Okada's AEW/WWE saga is at a critical stage, update on who has offered more money - Reports

The former IWGP World Champion and Japanese wrestling legend Kazuchika Okada is reportedly set to join either AEW or WWE, and there is a major update on which major promotion has offered him more money.

Kazuchika Okada shocked the world by parting ways with New Japan Pro Wrestling after being the promotion's biggest star for years. Following his shocking exit, Okada is expected to sign with one of the two major wrestling promotions, WWE or AEW.

After several reports and updates, Okada's stance is reportedly at a critical stage, and he is expected to sign with either promotion anytime soon. Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio recently, Dave Meltzer provided an update on The Rainmaker, reporting that AEW has given a higher offer than WWE as of now:

"The impression I got is AEW has the higher offer, and WWE is going with the idea that if Okada wants to come to WWE, he'll come to WWE. Basically, it depends on what Okada's goal is right now in life. If his goal is to have the most worldwide exposure at this point in his career, then WWE's the place to go."

Dave further added:

"To build up a name, WWE's the place to go. To make the most money possible, AEW's the place to go. If it's to have the best matches possible, AEW's the place to go. If it's to have the best schedule, AEW's the place to go. It's whatever he wants." [H/T: Wrestletalk]

The veteran journalist thinks Kazuchika Okada would receive the best push in AEW

The veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer also explained that if Kazuchika Okada signs with AEW, he is likely to receive a better push than in WWE:

"If the thing is where you're likely gonna be pushed more, generally speaking, if one company offers you more than the other, generally that means that they have a higher opinion of you and will probably push you harder. So if you're looking for where you’re most likely gonna get the best push, probably AEW. He will probably be making up his mind any moment." [H/T: Wrestletalk]

Henceforth, only time will tell where The Rainmaker will sign in the coming months after he finally makes his decision.

