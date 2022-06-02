NJPW's Kazuchika Okada reportedly set to face former AEW World Champion at Forbidden Door pay-per-view

Kazuchika Okada will reportedly defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Title against former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page at the upcoming AEW x NJPW co-promoted pay-per-view Forbidden Door.

On April 20, Tony Khan and NJPW President Takami Ohbari announced a cross-promotional pay-per-view. The highly anticipated event will feature top talent from both premier promotions in head-to-head action. The possibility of several dream matches has been gaining ground across pro wrestling fans all over the globe.

As per veteran journalist Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the tentative plan is for Okada to defend his IWGP World title against Adam Page at the huge crossover pay-per-view:

"I had seen a lineup, which was interesting because it was Punk and Tanahashi for the AEW title and the other match was Okada and Adam Page, which actually could be a hell of a match for the IWGP title." (H/T: Wrestling Observer)

Meltzer further went on to shed more light on the likelihood of this match taking place:

"I don't know if that will happen, change, or whatever, and then the rest of the show is probably a lot of tag matches between factions on each side." (H/T: Wrestling Observer)

Story continues below ad

Kazuchika Okada and Hangman Page have collided in the past

Kazuchika Okada earned laurels globally with his incredible skills and charisma. The face of NJPW has proven his mettle, locking horns with some of the best wrestlers across the world.

Hangman Page has wrestled unbelievable matches with incredible performers like Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson, to name a few. Hangman dropped his title at AEW Double Or Nothing against CM Punk, who'll face NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi as announced on Dynamite this week.

Story continues below ad

𝔰 𝔞 𝔟 𝔯 𝔢 𝔣 𝔞 𝔫 𝔤 🐺 @KitSabrefang 🤑



Their only singles encounter was in the 2018 G1 Climax which Okada won. But the Hangman of then isn't the same who's held gold today.



For Hangman to be an Ace, he's got to aim at one My next #ForbiddenDoor dream match is Hangman Adam Page vs Kazuchika Okada 🤠Their only singles encounter was in the 2018 G1 Climax which Okada won. But the Hangman of then isn't the same who's held gold today.For Hangman to be an Ace, he's got to aim at one My next #ForbiddenDoor dream match is Hangman Adam Page vs Kazuchika Okada 🤠🔥🤑Their only singles encounter was in the 2018 G1 Climax which Okada won. But the Hangman of then isn't the same who's held gold today. For Hangman to be an Ace, he's got to aim at one 😌🙏 https://t.co/naKEN9wBoG

It's worth noting that Okada and Page have faced each other once in NJPW. The two went to war during the 2018 G1 Climax tournament. The five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion won by delivering his iconic Rainmaker finisher.

The widely speculated encounter is a face-off fans want to see. The AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, June 26, from the United Center in Chicago.

Please credit Wrestling Observer and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when using quotes from this article.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far