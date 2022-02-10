Potential spoiler on former WWE Superstar heading to AEW - Reports

Rumors are swirling all over the wrestling world as to who Tony Khan could possibly sign to AEW next. Well, those rumors might be getting put to bed as reports are suggesting that former WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee will soon be "All Elite."

Lee was released from his WWE contract on November 4th 2021 along with a whole host of talent including Karrion Kross, Ember Moon and his wife Mia Yim. Since that date, Lee has been under a 90 day non-compete clause.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Isiah vs ? on With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/298rzWyfe6

That clause expired on February 2nd 2022, and according to Fightful Select the former NXT Champion will be heading to AEW in the very near future.

"Throughout this past weekend, talent began speculating that Lee would be joining AEW now that his non-compete clause is up. Prior to that, WWE talent we spoke to said that they heard it wasn't a sure thing, but over the past week, it became known that Lee was headed to All Elite Wrestling. AEW talent themselves didn't know for sure Lee was coming in, but word began to spread as talent traveled in that Lee was coming in."

At the time of writing, it is unclear whether Keith Lee's debut match will be as Isiah Kassidy's mystery opponent in a match that was announced by Tony Khan for the February 9th edition of Dynamite over social media. Fightful Select had some information on this too:

"There's been plenty of speculation in regards to who would pop up on tonight's show, as AEW founder Tony Khan heavily hyped and promoted a signing. We haven't confirmed if this will be Isiah Kassidy's opponent or if there is some other role for Lee's debut."

Joining Tony Khan's AEW won't be the most eventful thing Keith Lee has done this week

Starting a new job is difficult, committing yourself to another human being for the rest of your life also sounds difficult. Keith Lee looks as if he will be doing both this week.

Over the weekend Lee tied the knot with former WWE and NXT star Mia Yim. The two got engaged in February 2021, however the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way on a number of levels.

With both stars working a full-time WWE schedule and the pandemic preventing large gatherings, the wedding date seemed to be pushed back again and again. Until this past weekend, the couple were finally wed with the assistance of WWE legend Mick Foley.

