Kenny Omega's former tag team partner potentially signing with AEW - Reports

Kenny Omega's long-time friend and former tag team partner Kota Ibushi could have an interesting 2023 ahead of him as there has been an update on his contract situation with NJPW.

Ibushi has been out of action for over a year at the time of writing after aggravating a shoulder injury during a match against Kazuchika Okada, but that hasn't been the only thing the "Golden Star" has had to deal with.

The NJPW star had a huge falling out with the company at the beginning of 2022 that led to many wondering what the future would hold for Ibushi if he wasn't able to wrestle for New Japan.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave an update on Ibushi's health and his contract situation, with the latter potentially signaling a reunion with Kenny Omega in AEW.

“Kota Ibushi has been in light training in the ring of late and thus far the shoulder has held up well so that’s a good sign. His New Japan contract expires at the end of January and he made a tweet hinting at that." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Ibushi had a small role in the genesis of AEW as he was famously involved in the main event of the All In event in 2018, where he teamed up with The Young Bucks to take on Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix and

Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi were closer than many tag teams would ever hope to be

As the "Golden Lovers," Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi told a compelling story between 2009 and 2019 across two of Japan's biggest promotions that have led to them being one of the most celebrated tag teams of the modern era.

During their time in both DDT and NJPW, they held tag team gold on three occasions, with both men going on to hold the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at different points in their careers.

Their reunion in 2018 following Kenny Omega being attacked by members of the Bullet Club has gone down as one of the most emotional moments in NJPW history given the two paths both men went down to get to that point.

The two men haven't crossed paths since AEW's inception in 2019, with both men being absent from the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June 2022, but rest assured that if Kota Ibushi comes to All Elite Wrestling in 2023, the tag team division will be quaking in their boots.

