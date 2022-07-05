Rumor killer on AEW tag team Santana and Ortiz possibly having issues between themselves

AEW stars Santana and Ortiz were victorious in the brutal Blood and Guts match this past Wednesday on Dynamite. Shortly after, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful discussed the two men possibly having issues, as they haven't teamed up for a tag team match in a while.

The two stars, alongside Eddie Kingston and the Blackpool Combat Club, have recently been involved in a heated feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society. However, the duo's last two-on-two tag match came on the February 16 episode of Dynamite.

This sparked rumors online of alleged differences between the tandem. However, according to Sean Ross Sapp, that isn't the case. Taking to Twitter, he confirmed that neither did he report nor speculated about Santana and Ortiz not seeing eye-to-eye with one another.

In response to a Facebook post that suggested the same, Sapp wrote the following:

"Bulls**t. Didn't report this."

In a follow-up tweet, Sapp responded to another Twitter user, confirming that he didn't speculate regarding the AEW tag team having issues with each other.

Santana broke silence regarding his injury following AEW Dynamite

Santana teamed up with Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli this past Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite in a Blood and Guts match.

However, he was forced to step away from the bout as he suffered an unfortunate injury.

Taking to social media, the former Inner Circle member broke his silence by thanking everyone for their overwhelming support after the incident.

"It's been an overwhelming last few days. But I just want to take a sec to say THANK YOU," wrote Santana.

Check out his tweet below:

The Blood and Guts match was seemingly the conclusion to an epic rivalry between Eddie Kingston and the Blackpool Combat Club against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

However, it remains to be seen how long Santana will be sidelined. The former IMPACT World Tag Team Champion has now joined a long list of injured AEW stars, including the likes of Bryan Danielson, who missed the Blood and Guts match, Jungle Boy, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and other prominent names.

