Rumor killer on allegedly 'leaked' AEW Fight Forever release date (Exclusive)

AEW has confirmed to Sportskeeda that a supposed release date for their upcoming Fight Forever game is untrue.

AEW's debut PC and console title has been unable to escape constant speculation. This is especially the case when it comes to the release date of the title, which is yet to be disclosed in an official capacity.

As the wait continues for the game, there have been several potential indicators of a release date. However, all to this stage has been dispelled by AEW.

Nevertheless, Best Buy's website has the game listed for a March 31, 2023, release. As well as the listing, those subscribed to marketing emails from the retailer were allegedly pointed towards the same date. This, of course, led to the belief that the game was scheduled for release on that date.

Sportskeeda reached out to AEW for clarity on the matter. They said that the date is ''absolutely NOT confirmed and NOT accurate." It was noted that some e-commerce sites are forced to put a 'dummy date' for listings, depending on their software, and that appears to be the case.

Furthermore, it was pointed out that the cover art featured on their listing was not accurate.

Sportskeeda previously reported that the game cover art featuring CM Punk had been used as a placeholder. The true and final cover was shown at the end of the game's official trailer, featuring Kenny Omega in the spot previously occupied by Punk.

CM Punk will still feature in AEW Fight Forever

Despite not being featured on the official cover art for the game, CM Punk will still be a part of the in-game roster. There were questions over whether that would be the case following the 'Brawl Out' incident, which saw Punk and The Elite involved in a backstage altercation.

Sportskeeda reached out on that matter back in December 2022, with it being said that he will still feature in the title. Such is the case for all other names that have been promoted thus far.

The in-game roster has also been described as a "fluid situation," with plans for expansions provided the game performs well commercially.

