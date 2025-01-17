Latest update on Malakai Black's impending WWE return - Reports

WWE and AEW fans continue to speculate on the future of Malakai Black, and now sources have revealed an update on the ongoing situation. Black's run with Tony Khan's promotion has been controversial at times, and rumors recently surfaced on Triple H potentially bringing the veteran grappler back. Now there are more signs about what's next for Black.

The Anti-Hero has been rumored to leave AEW and return to WWE for weeks. Khan previously stated Black was under contract with AEW through 2027, but it was recently reported that the deal expires this year as the last two years on the contract were options. Amid rumors and backstage talk, Black returned to singles action against a familiar face outside AEW.

Backstage sources recently indicated that WWE at least had some talks about Malakai and that they expected him to return once he's able to. The Wrestling Observer reports that word now coming out of WWE claims the creative writing team is still discussing ideas for the return of the former Aleister Black.

Black's AEW contract is still slated to expire soon. While the actual date has not been confirmed, reports from within the company state that the deal will be up shortly. There's talk that Black will hit free agency sometime before the spring.

Interesting AEW reactions to Malakai Black's situation

A recent surprising report claimed that people in AEW have had positive reactions to the pending departure. Despite Black's popularity and overall presentation, it was noted that many people in the company see the 39-year-old leaving as a "good" thing. Malakai Black's desire to return to WWE was said to be "very clear" to people.

Malakai Black joined AEW in July 2021, one month after his five-year WWE run ended. He has held just one title in Tony Khan's company as The House of Black were World Trios Champions for 175 days in 2023.

