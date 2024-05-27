Latest update on MJF's future plans in AEW; potential nixed plans - Reports

The latest report suggested some backstage news and future plans for the former AEW World Champion MJF upon his return at Double or Nothing. Some allegedly nixed plans for The Salt of the Earth have also been revealed.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his triumphant AEW return at Double or Nothing, months after losing his World Title at Worlds End in December 2023. Following his return, fans are eager to know what is next for the 28-year-old star. The latest report revealed some details regarding Max's return.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, AEW had been planning MJF's return for quite some time, with the target date being Double or Nothing. Furthermore, the preparations for the return were already being made before the planned date. It was also reported that they were not aware that Max had undergone shoulder surgery.

Moreover, he was legitimately injured before his match at Worlds End 2023. The report also suggests that there were plans for a match between Adam Cole and MJF, but the plan was nixed due to Cole's injury. Speaking of creative plans, the reports say that there are plans for The Salt of the Earth to be involved in a top feud upon his return.

The report concluded by revealing that the majority of the AEW roster believed that Max would be returning at Double or Nothing.

MJF mentioned Vince McMahon upon his AEW return

Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his long-anticipated return at Double or Nothing by interrupting Adam Cole. After taking out Cole with a low blow, Max cut a savage promo. During his promo, The Devil said he doesn't need New Japan or Vince McMahon to make MJF, "because MJF made MJF."

Well, it seems like the original MJF is back. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for one of his biggest homegrown stars.