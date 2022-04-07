Leyla Hirsch suffers injury during AEW Dark: Elevation - Reports

AEW star Leyla Hirsch has been a force to be reckoned with in the women's division in 2022. However, her incredible run has come to a screeching halt. It has been reported that the Legit star suffered a severe injury recently.

Hirsch was in the middle of a match at a recent Dark: Elevation taping with Christina Marie. During the contest, Hirsch performed her signature somersault out of the corner. Upon landing, the Russian's knee buckled underneath her, and the match was called off because she could not continue.

The 25-year-old was helped to the back after the bout was called off, with fans in attendance giving her a round of applause. There is no word on the severity of the injury. However, since the match was called off, it doesn't look good for the young star.

Leyla Hirsch has been on fire so far in 2022

Since being officially signed to the company in 2021, Leyla Hirsch has been on the rise in her short AEW career. The star picked up her first victory in November 2020. Leyla's performance impressed the higher-ups, and she was signed to an official contract in March 2021.

Hirsch built up her reputation as one of the most credible competitors in the women's division throughout 2021. Since the turn of the year, the Russian has spent a large portion of 2022 among the Top five ranked performers in AEW's women's division.

At the time of writing, Hirsch is currently third in the rankings, with the closest opportunity of a title shot coming on the March 9th edition of Dynamite. Hirsch was defeated by Thunder Rosa in a title eliminator to determine the number one contender for the AEW Women's Championship.

