×
Create
Notifications

Leyla Hirsch suffers injury during AEW Dark: Elevation - Reports

Leyla Hirsch has been one of AEW&#039;s brightest stars in 2022
Leyla Hirsch has been one of AEW's brightest stars in 2022
Sam Palmer
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Apr 07, 2022 07:17 PM IST
Rumors

AEW star Leyla Hirsch has been a force to be reckoned with in the women's division in 2022. However, her incredible run has come to a screeching halt. It has been reported that the Legit star suffered a severe injury recently.

Hirsch was in the middle of a match at a recent Dark: Elevation taping with Christina Marie. During the contest, Hirsch performed her signature somersault out of the corner. Upon landing, the Russian's knee buckled underneath her, and the match was called off because she could not continue.

The 25-year-old was helped to the back after the bout was called off, with fans in attendance giving her a round of applause. There is no word on the severity of the injury. However, since the match was called off, it doesn't look good for the young star.

@bryanalvarez @davemeltzerWON @SeanRossSapp @OnlyAaronTurner @TheRochaSays Not a good scene in Boston as Leyla Hirsch appears to suffer a knee injury in the opening match of Dark Elevation https://t.co/MHm37CNDRJ

Leyla Hirsch has been on fire so far in 2022

Since being officially signed to the company in 2021, Leyla Hirsch has been on the rise in her short AEW career. The star picked up her first victory in November 2020. Leyla's performance impressed the higher-ups, and she was signed to an official contract in March 2021.

Hirsch built up her reputation as one of the most credible competitors in the women's division throughout 2021. Since the turn of the year, the Russian has spent a large portion of 2022 among the Top five ranked performers in AEW's women's division.

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday April 6, 2022 https://t.co/OB7B4s40Et

At the time of writing, Hirsch is currently third in the rankings, with the closest opportunity of a title shot coming on the March 9th edition of Dynamite. Hirsch was defeated by Thunder Rosa in a title eliminator to determine the number one contender for the AEW Women's Championship.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Leyla Hirsch could become the AEW Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Pratik Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी