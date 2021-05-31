Lio Rush has signed a major contract but not with AEW- Reports 

Lio Rush shocked the professional wrestling world at Double or Nothing by coming out as the 'Joker' in the Casino Battle Royale.

Lio Rush is widely considered one of the best high-flying talents globally, and his AEW debut has been received positively by wrestling fans. But what's next for Lio Rush and AEW?

Dave Meltzer provided a huge update on Lio Rush's status during the post-Double of Nothing edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio. Melter revealed that Lio Rush had recently signed a contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling, and the 26-year-old star was given permission by NJPW to appear at Double or Nothing.

Lio Rush is not expected to sign with AEW as he is an 'NJPW Guy.' However, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion could make more appearances for Tony Khan's company in the future as part of the partnership between the promotions:

"So, here's the deal with Lio Rush. So, I didn't know this, but Lio Rush actually has signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. So, this was actually a deal where, you know, New Japan allowed him, and he, well, he is allowed to work dates. You know, it's funny, you know, in between New Japan, in the sense that he would be in Japan a lot, except he can't go, but I didn't know that. So, New Japan obviously has allowed him to do the show. Essentially, he was a New Japan guy, but he may work more shows with AEW, but he is not like signed by AEW, nor will he be signed by AEW. He is a New Japan guy," Dave Meltzer reported.

Lio Rush's career post-WWE release

Lio Rush was released from the WWE in 2020 as part of the company's widespread budget cuts caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rush has kept himself busy since leaving WWE as he has released two rap albums and has worked for promotions around the world including NJPW, GCW, MLW and AAA. Lio Rush has been quietly building up an enviable résumé!

The talented star is now an NJPW guy, but the AEW faithful should keep an eye out for him on Dynamite in the coming few months.

Rarely am i speechless, but damn did this feel good. The Man Of The Hour is here! #AEWDoN #AEW #LioRush https://t.co/e5AajYDu4D — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) May 31, 2021

Lio Rush's NJPW signing and AEW debut have happened at a time when WWE is reportedly in talks with the Japanese company to become its exclusive American partner. The bottom line is that it's a great time to be a professional wrestling fan, and we've surely not seen the last of surprises from the top three companies in the world.

