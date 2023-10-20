Long awaited face turn coming for popular AEW star - Reports

Wrestling fans have a tendency to cheer the villains and boo the heroes from time to time, which is why a face turn could be coming for an AEW star who is very popular amongst the fans.

Ever since the Jericho Appreciation Society went their separate ways, there has been a bit of friction between 2.0 and Daniel Garcia, a trio who have been together since before the formation of the JAS.

This friction could be leading to a face turn for Garcia, as Dave Meltzer suggested in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the turn could happen as soon as this weekend's Battle of the Belts VIII event, where Garcia and 2.0 will challenge The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn for the AEW World Trios Championships.

"They are doing an angle with Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker, where Garcia and Menard are not getting along. It appears Garcia is going babyface although Don Callis has also expressed interest in him. Garcia & Menard & Parker are going for the trios titles on 10/21 in Memphis against The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn so the next step of the angle could take place there," said Dave Meltzer.

As Meltzer noted, Don Callis has taken an interest in Daniel Garcia in recent weeks, but if the former ROH Pure Champion turns face, it will set up an interesting feud heading into the new year.

Daniel Garcia almost picked up a big victory on AEW Dynamite

On the October 25 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF and Juice Robinson will face each other in a match where Max's Dynamite Diamond Ring will be on the line. However, Daniel Garcia was almost the challenger instead of Juice.

Garcia was one of the final participants left in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale that main evented the October 18 edition of Dynamite, but was eventually eliminated by Max Caster.

During the match, the friction between Garcia and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard was evident as Garcia wanted to do his trademark dance on multiple occasions, but was stopped by his long-time friend each time.

