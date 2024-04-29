Lot of people unhappy with Tony Khan calling WWE the "Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling" - Reports

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently fired shots at WWE, and a new report has seemingly disclosed the backstage reaction to his comments.

Tony Khan has never backed down from criticizing WWE since the inception of AEW in 2019. He recently made a controversial statement regarding the Stamford-based promotion, calling it an 'evil juggernaut.' Khan also labeled the company as the 'Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling.'

Harvey Weinstein, a 72-year-old former film producer, has been accused of sexually harassing multiple women. Hence, Tony Khan's comments shocked many in the pro wrestling world. On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez said that while people in WWE thought Khan's comments were ridiculous, many in AEW also felt the same way about the situation.

"I talked to people in both companies, and I will say this about what he [Khan] said (...) I can tell you from talking to people in AEW - obviously, the WWE people thought it was ridiculous that he said it - but I heard people in AEW saying the same thing. A lot of it." [H/T: Wrestling Observer]

Tony Khan accused the entire company not only Vince McMahon, according to Bryan Alvarez

It's no secret that Vince McMahon has been accused of sex trafficking by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Tony Khan possibly referenced the controversy while comparing the global juggernaut to Harvey Weinstein.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez said many people would be displeased with Khan targeting the entire company and not just McMahon with his comments.

"When people in WWE, and when people in AEW, who have a lot of friends in WWE, see Tony accusing the entire company - 'The entire company is evil, we are battling an evil company' - a lot of people take exception to that. The truth is in the middle. It's not only Vince, but it is certainly not the entire company."

Meanwhile, Khan continues to face online backlash for his controversial comments regarding WWE. It will be interesting to see whether the Stamford-based company will respond to the AEW President.

