Major AEW plans derailed; changes made at the last minute - Reports

Major AEW plans have reportedly been derailed. This is due to the fact that a top star was hurt.

Powerhouse Hobbs was just making his way into the main event scene in AEW. He recently won the Casino Gauntlet match and challenged Jon Moxley for the title. Following this, he was feuding with The Death Riders and The Learning Tree.

Hobbs even teamed up with Rated FTR and The Outrunners against The Death Riders and Chris Jericho's faction on the January 18 episode of Collision. However, everything came crashing down when Hobbs and Big Bill got into a brawl at Collision: Homecoming, which resulted in the former getting hurt. As a result, he was prevented from competing due to a fresh cut that sidelined him last week.

According to reports from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Powerhouse Hobbs not being cleared meant that several plans had to be changed at the last minute.

“Some notes from the 2/1 Collision show. There was a lot of stuff behind the scenes. Partially due to Hobbs not being cleared, they were literally changing around the post-Dynamite tapings while Dynamite was on the air,” Meltzer reported. [via Ringside News]

Mark Henry is disappointed in Powerhouse Hobbs' booking in AEW

Powerhouse Hobbs is an impressive specimen in the ring. His size and power are enough to beat his opponents into submission. Despite his massive frame, Hobbs has never been booked as a top star.

That was finally about to change when he faced Jon Moxley for the World Title on the January 15 episode of Dynamite. However, Hobbs came up short in the match. Following the bout, The Death Riders attacked him until FTR made the save.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry expressed frustration over the way Hobbs has been booked to lose.

"He could've came out a lot better and it would've been better for them — they would've made money. I'm not gonna cut my hand off to spite my arm. Just wash your hands of somebody if that's how you feel about them. ... I hope I never hate somebody so much that I would rather see them fail on my TV than to have them win and be successful on my TV. It's a damn shame," Mark Henry said.

It will be interesting to see if Powerhouse Hobbs will get another AEW World Title shot against Jon Moxley.

