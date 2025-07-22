  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Major AEW star "banged up"- Reports

Major AEW star "banged up"- Reports

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 22, 2025 10:05 GMT
AEW is a top wrestling promotion (Image via AEW
AEW is a top wrestling promotion (Image via AEW's X)

AEW has produced some stellar shows over the last few weeks, including All In: Texas and ROH Supercard of Honor. A top star was involved in the marquee events and the shows following them, which reportedly took a toll on his body.

Ad

The Ring of Honor World Champion, Bandido, was among the stars who pulled double duty during AEW's biggest weekend. He first successfully defended his world title against Konosuke Takeshita at the ROH Supercard of Honor. On the next night, Bandido competed in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match.

The masked luchador had no time to rest as he was scheduled for an in-ring competition on the following editions of Collision and Dynamite. He then traveled to Mexico to continue making his presence in the squared circle.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Bandido is "banged up." However, he did not disclose the nature of the injuries he is dealing with.

"Bandido, I've heard, is kinda banged up, but everything he did looked great." (H/T Wrestling Inc)
Ad

AEW star Bandido competed in back-to-back matches in Mexico

Bandido has been a top AEW star who has represented the company in various promotions. As mentioned, he arrived in Mexico after the All In: Texas weekend and its following festivities for two nights of back-to-back in-ring action.

The ROH World Champion teamed up with Mistico and Atlantis Jr. on July 18 to score the victory over the team of Barboza, Difunto, and Zandokan Jr. The following night, Mistico and Bandido teamed up again for a traditional tag team match against Volador Jr. and Beast Mortos, emerging victorious again.

Bandido has experienced a significant resurgence in All Elite Wrestling since returning to the company earlier this year, following a series of injuries. However, with his grueling schedule reportedly slowing him down with undisclosed injuries again, it remains to be seen when he will make his next television appearance.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications