Major AEW star "banged up"- Reports

AEW has produced some stellar shows over the last few weeks, including All In: Texas and ROH Supercard of Honor. A top star was involved in the marquee events and the shows following them, which reportedly took a toll on his body.The Ring of Honor World Champion, Bandido, was among the stars who pulled double duty during AEW's biggest weekend. He first successfully defended his world title against Konosuke Takeshita at the ROH Supercard of Honor. On the next night, Bandido competed in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match.The masked luchador had no time to rest as he was scheduled for an in-ring competition on the following editions of Collision and Dynamite. He then traveled to Mexico to continue making his presence in the squared circle.In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Bandido is &quot;banged up.&quot; However, he did not disclose the nature of the injuries he is dealing with.&quot;Bandido, I've heard, is kinda banged up, but everything he did looked great.&quot; (H/T Wrestling Inc)AEW star Bandido competed in back-to-back matches in MexicoBandido has been a top AEW star who has represented the company in various promotions. As mentioned, he arrived in Mexico after the All In: Texas weekend and its following festivities for two nights of back-to-back in-ring action.The ROH World Champion teamed up with Mistico and Atlantis Jr. on July 18 to score the victory over the team of Barboza, Difunto, and Zandokan Jr. The following night, Mistico and Bandido teamed up again for a traditional tag team match against Volador Jr. and Beast Mortos, emerging victorious again.Bandido has experienced a significant resurgence in All Elite Wrestling since returning to the company earlier this year, following a series of injuries. However, with his grueling schedule reportedly slowing him down with undisclosed injuries again, it remains to be seen when he will make his next television appearance.