Major AEW star's return imminent; last competed in Tony Khan's promotion 9 months ago [Reports]

A member of the AEW roster is reportedly gearing up for their return to the ring after a little over nine months. This opens up the possibility of returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion for the first time since February 2022.

Kiera Hogan is among the stars in the company who is signed to both AEW and ROH and has been aiming to make a name for themselves by frequently competing on the latter. Her last match was back in late April against Ashley D'Amboise during an episode of ROH HonorClub. She has been on a hiatus since reportedly due to a shoulder injury.

PWInsider has just reported that Hogan is expected to return to AEW soon. It was mentioned that she is close to being medically cleared for in-ring action. A specific timeline for her return was not disclosed by the source.

When was Kiera Hogan last seen in AEW?

The 30-year-old has not had the best of runs over the past year as she has lost in both of the matches she competed in for AEW. Her last one was back in February, as she faced Deonna Purrazzo in singles action. This was at the time when The Virtuosa had just arrived at the company and was racking up win after win.

She was also briefly featured in a storyline with Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Willow Nightingale. Back in September 2023, Hogan was caught in the crossfire as the Princess of the Black Throne tried corrupting her, Skye, and Willow. She ended up losing her match to Hart, but it was Skye Blue who got the worst as she was hit by the black mist.

The Chicago native eventually completed her transformation a few months later and aligned herself with Julia Hart. Willow was able to fight the corruption and bring the fight to Hart. Kiera Hogan was no longer included in the major storyline then.

It remains to be seen whether she'll appear more on TV upon her return, or whether she'll continue where she left off in ROH and look to gain more momentum.

