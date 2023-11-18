Major AEW star set for an "immediate push" - REPORT

A top AEW star will be getting a push sooner rather than later, considering her momentum and the reactions she has been getting from the fans lately, according to a latest report.

The major AEW star in question is the House of Black member, Julia Hart. Hart made her All-Elite debut back in 2021, and was considered a promising signing. She later joined the HOB faction, alongside Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. Julia is possibly currently one of the most over female wrestlers.

Hart has been on a roll lately with her singles win on TV, and a major PPV match last month against Kris Statlander for the TBS Title at WrestleDream. Although she was unsuccessful in capturing the title, Julia got a great reception from the fans since then, and is one of the most over females on the roster now.

Meanwhile, a new report has emerged regarding Julia Hart's future in AEW. According to Fightful Select, the crowd reactions Julia has been getting haven't gone unnoticed by the company higher-ups, and she is reportedly set for an immediate push.

The push can be seen soon enough if the report is to be believed, and Julia could be off to big things in her ongoing All Elite career in the future.

Julia Hart is set for a major title match at AEW Full Gear

Last month at WrestleDream PPV, Julia Hart failed to capture the TBS Women's Championship from Kris Statlander, and also got her undefeated streak broken. Nonetheless, this Saturday at Full Gear PPV, Hart will be challenging Statlander again for the TBS Women's Championship, but in a three-way match.

The other challenger would be Skye Blue at Full Gear. It remains to be seen if Julia will be successful in winning the title this time, and whether the reports about her push are true.

