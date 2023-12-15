Major AEW star to be off television because of The Devil - Reports

A former AEW World Champion could be off of TV and out of action for some time following the events of Dynamite this past Wednesday involving the Devil and his assailants.

The major AEW star in question is "Hangman" Adam Page. Hangman has been one of the top guys in Tony Khan's promotion ever since its inception. Following his brutal feud with Swerve Strickland, Page had a confrontation with the current AEW World Champion, MJF, last week on Dynamite.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Samoa Joe accused "Hangman" Adam Page of being the mystery man behind the Devil mask and of attacking MJF with a beer bottle. However, the accusations proved to be baseless after Page got assaulted by the Devil and his henchmen in the parking area.

The Devil was seen coming out of a car towards the end of the show, and Hangman was slammed through the car's windshield as well. A recent report by Fightul Select suggests that the former AEW World Champion is expected to be off of TV for a brief period in order to sell the Devil's assault.

If the report is to be believed, "Hangman" Adam Page will be out of action to sell a kayfabe injury, and there is no legitimate concern regarding his health after the assault.

The Devil has been playing a huge part in the AEW World Title storyline

As of now, the AEW World Champion, MJF, is slated to defend his title against Samoa Joe at the upcoming Worlds End Pay-Per-View. However, the masked Devil has been making regular appearances on TV between all this. "Hangman" Adam Page confronted MJF, and he got attacked by Devil and his assailants to add a new layer to this storyline.

Considering the entire scenario, it seems the Devil storyline could be concluded at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View, where the identity of the Devil might eventually end up being revealed. Henceforth, only time will tell how fans will react to the revelation after it actually takes place somewhere down the line.

Who do you think is behind the Devil's mask in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

