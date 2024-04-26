Major AEW star unfortunately suffers legitimate injury - Reports

A former champion in AEW has reportedly suffered a legitimate injury during his recent match on Dynamite this past Wednesday.

The major AEW star in question is the former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs. On Dynamite this past Wednesday, Hobbs challenged Jon Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. It was a hard-hitting bout, as expected, and at the end, Moxley made Hobbs pass out to retain the title.

Following the match, doctors came in to check on Powerhouse Hobbs and there were injury concerns. Meanwhile, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer provided an update on the injury concerns for Hobbs.

Speaking on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that Hobbs suffered a legitimate knee injury and that the match between him and Mox was supposed to go longer than it did:

"If you watched the show last night, that was not a worked knee injury. He went for a high cross or something and smashed into the turnbuckles and injured his knee. He could barely walk and he hopped his way back into the ring, hopped into like two spots and got choked out. There was more they were going to do...The Hobbs match was obviously supposed to go longer than it did. We don't know the extent of his knee injury yet except that it is real. hopefully it is not bad." [H/T: Cultaholic]

Jon Moxley challenged by another AEW star after beating Powerhouse Hobbs

After Jon Moxley successfully defeated Powerhouse Hobbs to retain his IWGP World Heavyweight Title on Dynamite this week, Konosuke Takeshita came out to seemingly challenge Mox for his title. Takeshita also took to the 'X' social media platform to say that he is craving Mox's belt.

The match between Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita is expected to be made official after the face-off between the two. Only time will tell how far Mox manages to go as the IWGP Champion.

