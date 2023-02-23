Major details on upcoming AEW announcement reportedly disclosed

AEW will apparently be making a big announcement soon, the details of which may already have been revealed.

Tony Khan has been hinting at a big announcement lately, which is due to be made this week. As has been the case with previous announcements by the All Elite President, fans expect the news to be major.

A recent report by Fightful Select claimed that the announcement could potentially be the reveal of a new reality series. The report noted that AEW was working on the series last year, as they had reported then. They also mentioned that Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio had a lead on the announcement earlier this week.

The report also states that Warner Bros. Discovery had already shown interest in expanding AEW products last year, which led to preparations for the reality series starting in early November. However, it is yet unclear whether this is the same announcement Tony Khan plans to make tonight.

As of now, fans will have to tune in to Dynamite to see what Tony has planned for his promotion's future.

Would you like to see a reality series from the Jacksonville-based company? Sound off in the comments below!

