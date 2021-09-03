Major hint that Adam Cole will sign with AEW - Reports

Rumors surrounding Adam Cole's AEW debut are gathering steam following his WWE departure. There is a latest update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter regarding the former NXT Champion's shift to Tony Khan's promotion ahead of AEW All Out 2021.

During the latest episode of Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker announced that AEW had made a huge free agent signing and would be revealing it in a backstage segment. Fans thought it would be Adam Cole but it turned out to be Baker herself.

Some of us were probably thinking and hoping Adam Cole Bay Bay but Britt pulled a swerve/troll and said she signed a new deal but I’m happy to see Britt sticking around for a long time #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yW2k85prVk — Randy Orton Fan (@_RandyOrtonFan_) September 2, 2021

Dave Meltzer recently spoke on the WON YouTube show. According to him, 'The Dentist' might have trolled fans like that, but AEW would not have such a segment unless they were talking to Cole about a de.

Adam Cole is inarguably one of the greatest stars in NXT, having won all the championships there. He also led the most dominant faction in NXT history, The Undisputed Era.

It’s almost a year since these 3 took over NXT. They’ve accomplished so much already: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners, 2 time NXT Tag Team Champions and the NXT North American Championship. #UndisputedERA @AdamColePro @KORcombat @theBobbyFish pic.twitter.com/YCB5hp7ryd — Jennifer Saysavanh (@JenniferSays291) August 17, 2018

His departure will definitely affect the Black and Yellow brand.

Adam Cole and AEW is a good partnership for many reasons

Adam Cole coming to AEW makes sense for a lot of reasons. Although he accomplished everything there was to accomplish in NXT, WWE's treatment of NXT Superstars in the main roster is rather controversial. Cole had a chance of getting lost in the shuffle on the main brand.

In addition, AEW houses the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and Cody Rhodes, all former and current members of The Elite with whom Adam Cole shared a locker room in New Japan.

No Adam Cole on #WWERAW

No Adam Cole on #SmackDown



AEW awaits, BAY BAY!!!

LET'S GO!!! pic.twitter.com/Qn38GJ2Aw7 — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 28, 2021

Finally, Adam Cole's partner of five years, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., is dominating AEW! The possibility of the two forming the greatest power couple in AEW is an enticing one. The move is too good not to happen.

However, for now, we can only speculate. Could WWE's loss be AEW's gain? We'll see.

