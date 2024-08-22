Major homegrown star reportedly being "talked about seriously" for AEW World Championship run

A new report has emerged that AEW is considering crowning a top star as a future World Champion. The star being discussed is Darby Allin. The 31-year-old is scheduled to compete against Jack Perry at All In pay-per-view for the TNT Championship.

The Relentless star became a fan favorite in a short period after he wrestled like a daredevil. He also teamed up with Sting for a long time, from 2020 until the latter's retirement in March 2024. Allin was also the first opponent of CM Punk, who wrestled in the company for the first time in seven years. It is evident that the promotion has a lot of trust in the star.

Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson will be battling in a Title vs. Career match in the main event of All In pay-per-view. Also, Darby Allin earned his shot at the AEW World Championship at Royal Rampage on Rampage last month. He is set to face the winner from the Wembley Stadium if the future champion doesn't lose it in the meantime.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former TNT Champion will receive an AEW World Championship reign in the future, regardless of who walks out as a champion from All In. The report also stated that it is unclear when he will win the top prize.

Darby Allin confirms Sting was backstage at AEW

The former TNT Champion teamed up with The Icon for over two years. Further, Sting hasn't appeared on screen since retiring at Revolution 2024.

While speaking with WFAA, Darby Allin revealed that the Hall of Famer was backstage for multiple Collision episodes.

“Yeah. He’s been backstage at some of the Collisions,” Allin confirmed. “I keep telling him, you’ve got to come out and we’ve got to go mini-golf battle. You know, like his son, I’m helping train his son right now in wrestling, and I took the son mini-golfing, and I whooped his butt, and then I just asked Sting, does it run in the family to lose to Darby Allin in mini-golf? We’ll find out," he said.

It remains to be seen who walks as the TNT Champion at All In on August 25, 2024.

